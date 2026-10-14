Holy Trinity Fall Bazaar 2026

Holy Trinity Fall Bazaar Two Day Event beginning Saturday, November 14, 9 AM to 5 PM and Sunday, November 15, 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church located at 2818 E. Bennett Street, Springfield, MO. This annual event includes a huge White Elephant Sale, along with 26 vendors presenting creative wood art, jewelry, quilts, holiday decor, paper and crafts. A Garden Shop and a Sweet Shoppe will both have a wide variety of plants, gardening tools and Sweets to satisfy your tastebuds.

The Knights of Columbus are serving up Pulled Pork Sandwich Lunch with Potato Salad, Baked Beans and desset for $8 per person Saturday 11 AM to 1 PM. Donuts and Coffee will be served Sunday. Wrapping up the event there will be a $10 Bag Sale. Gather your friends and neighbors and join us for this community fundraising event.