Holiday Market at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Holiday Market at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Wednesday Nov 25th, from 3pm to 7pm at Farmers Park is our Holiday Market! Join us on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving for a last chance opportunity to buy delicious handmade treats and hand-crafted gifts! You're sure to impress the fam with produce and crafts fresh from the Farmers Market of the Ozarks!
Guaranty Bank Farmers Park
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Artist Group Info
tdlove9094@gmail.com
Guaranty Bank Farmers Park
2144 E Republic RdSpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 889-0383