Holiday Christmas Market at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Holiday Christmas Market at Farmers Market of the Ozarks
December 16th from 3pm-7pm at Farmers Park is our Christmas Holiday Market! This will be a special cozy market that has all your staple home made goodies along with a great selection to gift your loved ones during this holiday season!
Farmers Park
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
Artist Group Info
tdlove9094@gmail.com
Farmers Park
2144 E Republic RdSpringfield, Missouri 65804