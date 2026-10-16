Hiking: Henning Conservation Area
Hiking: Henning Conservation Area
Let's hike the Homesteader Trail at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area near Branson. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring a lunch, water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. The hike is 4 miles and rated moderate to difficult.
Ages 18 and up.
Registration required.
Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area
MO-376Branson, Missouri 65616
417-895-6880