Hiking: Henning Conservation Area

Let's hike the Homesteader Trail at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area near Branson. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring a lunch, water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. The hike is 4 miles and rated moderate to difficult.

Ages 18 and up.

Registration required.

Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

