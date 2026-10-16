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Hiking: Henning Conservation Area

A view looking down a natural rain water creek at a couple waterfalls at Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation area in Branson, Missouri, United States. I took this during the autumn season. To see this, you have to hike off of the trail and into the woods. The waterfall in the back is the tallest one ine the park. There are many waterfalls there. Branson is also in the area known as the Ozarks.

Hiking: Henning Conservation Area

Let's hike the Homesteader Trail at the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area near Branson. Meet at the Nature Center and carpool. Bring a lunch, water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. The hike is 4 miles and rated moderate to difficult.

Ages 18 and up.
Registration required.

Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area
Free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area
MO-376
Branson, Missouri 65616
417-895-6880