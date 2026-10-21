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Hallelujah Night: A Festival of Light

Hallelujah Night: A Festival of Light

A faith-based family alternative to Halloween hosted by MOFIM, Inc. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: live music by JMH Music with FREE waffles or donuts, drinks and candy. Free admission. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.: two showings of "7YRS OF THE BOOK OF REVELATION," a thrilling, dynamic movie, $10 per ticket at the door. Free RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hallelujah-night-a-festival-of-light-tickets-2003746973136 Questions: 682-405-4359.

Orchard Park Apts movie theater
$0 - $10
10:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MOFIM, Inc.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hallelujah-night-a-festival-of-light-tickets-2003746973136

Artist Group Info

JMH Music
Orchard Park Apts movie theater
2601 N Cresthaven Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65803