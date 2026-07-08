Free Community Water Party on Tuesday, July 14th at 6pm! There will be water fun for all ages from toddlers to adults. With a 19-foot water slide, the teens and adults will be in for a wild ride. There is also a gentle waterslide for the kiddos, and a splash pad and water table to keep the toddlers busy. Add in sno-cones, and you will surely have a blast while you beat the heat! If you are reading this announcement, you are invited! Did we mention that everything is FREE? We look forward to seeing you at 2401 S. Lone Pine!