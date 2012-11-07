Fix-It Fair
Fix-It Fair
♻️ 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐍? 𝐃𝐎𝐍'𝐓 𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐓. 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐓!
Give your favorite items a second chance at the 𝐅𝐢𝐱-𝐈𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫! From clothing and small appliances to bikes and more, local volunteers are ready to help with FREE repairs!
🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟕 | 12–4 PM
📍 Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E. Central St., Springfield, MO 65802
Save money, reduce waste, and help build a stronger, more sustainable community!
📞 Questions? Call 417-862-0135.
🙌 Want to volunteer? Contact Angela at 417-888-2020, ext. 128.
At CPO, we're helping build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Learn more at www.cpozarks.org!
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
Artist Group Info
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135