Fix-It Fair

♻️ 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐍? 𝐃𝐎𝐍'𝐓 𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐓. 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐓!

Give your favorite items a second chance at the 𝐅𝐢𝐱-𝐈𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫! From clothing and small appliances to bikes and more, local volunteers are ready to help with FREE repairs!

🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟕 | 12–4 PM

📍 Midtown Carnegie Branch Library

397 E. Central St., Springfield, MO 65802

Save money, reduce waste, and help build a stronger, more sustainable community!

📞 Questions? Call 417-862-0135.

🙌 Want to volunteer? Contact Angela at 417-888-2020, ext. 128.

At CPO, we're helping build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Learn more at www.cpozarks.org!