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Fix-It Fair

Fix-It Fair

♻️ 𝐁𝐑𝐎𝐊𝐄𝐍? 𝐃𝐎𝐍'𝐓 𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐓. 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐈𝐓!
Give your favorite items a second chance at the 𝐅𝐢𝐱-𝐈𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫! From clothing and small appliances to bikes and more, local volunteers are ready to help with FREE repairs!

🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟕 | 12–4 PM
📍 Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E. Central St., Springfield, MO 65802

Save money, reduce waste, and help build a stronger, more sustainable community!

📞 Questions? Call 417-862-0135.
🙌 Want to volunteer? Contact Angela at 417-888-2020, ext. 128.

At CPO, we're helping build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Learn more at www.cpozarks.org!

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
https://cpozarks.org/

Artist Group Info

https://www.facebook.com/events/4158519024448728
Midtown Carnegie Branch Library
397 E Central St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 862-0135
https://thelibrary.org/branches/mid.cfm