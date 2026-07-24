Fix-It Fair

♻️ 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐈𝐗 𝐢𝐭?

Come to the 𝐅𝐢𝐱-𝐈𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫 on 𝐒𝐚𝐭, 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟖, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 | 𝟏𝟐–𝟒 𝐏𝐌 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (Springfield-Greene County Library District).

🧰 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 repairs by local volunteers

🧦 Mending clothes, fixable appliances, bikes, and more

📞 For details, call 417-862-0135

💬 Want to help? Call Angela: 417-888-2020 ext. 128

Together, we’re creating a 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and strong neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more.