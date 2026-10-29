End of Semester Ceramics Sale / Advanced Ceramics Student Show
End of Semester Ceramics Sale / Advanced Ceramics Student Show
A Ceramics Sale to raise funds for the student organization, Clayworks, will take place on:
December 3rd, 10am-2pm in Brick 1
December 4th, 4pm-9pm in Brick 3/4
An Advanced Ceramics Student Show will be held on:
December 4th, 4pm-9pm in Brick 1, Room 116.
Missouri State University's Brick City Gallery
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Clayworks
Artist Group Info
mjm496s@MissouriState.edu
Missouri State University's Brick City Gallery
215 W Mill StreetSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417-837-2330
ArtandDesign@missouristate.edu