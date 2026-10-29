© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

End of Semester Ceramics Sale / Advanced Ceramics Student Show

End of Semester Ceramics Sale / Advanced Ceramics Student Show

A Ceramics Sale to raise funds for the student organization, Clayworks, will take place on:

December 3rd, 10am-2pm in Brick 1
December 4th, 4pm-9pm in Brick 3/4

An Advanced Ceramics Student Show will be held on:
December 4th, 4pm-9pm in Brick 1, Room 116.

Missouri State University's Brick City Gallery
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Clayworks

Artist Group Info

mjm496s@MissouriState.edu
https://missouristate.presence.io/organization/clayworks-2
Missouri State University's Brick City Gallery
215 W Mill Street
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-837-2330
ArtandDesign@missouristate.edu
https://art.missouristate.edu/facilities.htm