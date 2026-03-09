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Empty Bowls 2026

Empty Bowls 2026

Purchase handcrafted bowls made by local artist to help feed children facing hunger in the Ozarks. All funds raised from this event will support Ozarks Food Harvest’s Weekend Backpack Program, which provides meals and snacks to children every weekend of the school year.

Empty Bowls serves as a reminder of the 1 in 4 children facing hunger in southwest Missouri. You can purchase beautiful bowls and walk away with a feel-good keepsake knowing you helped end hunger for kids in southwest Missouri.

Shop for bowls online September 24-30, or stop by the in-person event to shop an exclusive collection at Panera on S Campbell Ave. on Thursday, October 1 from 3-7 p.m. The first 250 donors (online or in person) will receive free soup and bread from Panera while supplies last.

Questions? Contact Ali Pool at apool@ozarksfoodharvest.org for more information.

Stay connected with the event on Facebook.

Panera Bread
12:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Oct 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ozarks Food Harvest
417-865-3411
https://ozarksfoodharvest.org/
Panera Bread
4100 S Campbell Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65807
417-886-8833