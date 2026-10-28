Eden Village Christmas Market and Open House
Eden Village Christmas Market and Open House
🎄 Celebrate the season with us at Eden Village’s Christmas Market & Open House!
Holiday shopping and a chance to get to know the community behind their mission. Bring a friend, find a special gift, and learn how Eden Village helps create a place to call home for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. ❤️
📅 December 5
⏰ 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
📍 Eden Village 1 | 2801 East Division, Springfield, MO
Eden Village 1
0
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Eden Village
(417) 894-3972
Artist Group Info
molly@edenvillagespringfield.org
Eden Village 1
2801 E Division StSpringfield, Missouri 65803
(417) 894-3972