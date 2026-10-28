Eden Village Christmas Market and Open House

🎄 Celebrate the season with us at Eden Village’s Christmas Market & Open House!

Holiday shopping and a chance to get to know the community behind their mission. Bring a friend, find a special gift, and learn how Eden Village helps create a place to call home for people who have experienced chronic homelessness. ❤️

📅 December 5

⏰ 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

📍 Eden Village 1 | 2801 East Division, Springfield, MO