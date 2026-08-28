CPO's Parent Cafe
CPO's Parent Cafe
Looking for a chance to connect with other parents who get it? Join us for our monthly 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞́, a welcoming space to share experiences, build connections, and discover new ways to support your family.
📅 September 17 |🕕 6 to 8 PM
📍 The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope (1518 E. Dale, Springfield)
Enjoy a FREE dinner, and each family will receive a $25 gift card!
📞 Reserve your spot today by calling 417-290-3858.
Together, we're building stronger families and more resilient kids, one conversation at a time. 💙
Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more!
The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope
1518 E. Dale St.Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-290-3858
info@cpozarks.org