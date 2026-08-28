CPO's Parent Cafe

Looking for a chance to connect with other parents who get it? Join us for our monthly 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞́, a welcoming space to share experiences, build connections, and discover new ways to support your family.

📅 September 17 |🕕 6 to 8 PM

📍 The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope (1518 E. Dale, Springfield)

Enjoy a FREE dinner, and each family will receive a $25 gift card!

📞 Reserve your spot today by calling 417-290-3858.

Together, we're building stronger families and more resilient kids, one conversation at a time. 💙

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more!