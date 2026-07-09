CPO's Gun Safety & Violence Reduction Collaborative presents: 2026 Street Art Sessions

The 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑨𝒓𝒕 𝑺𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔 presented by CPO’s Gun Safety & Violence Reduction Collaborative!

📅 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟏𝟖

🕛 12:00 to 4:00 PM

📍 Silver Springs Park (1100 N. Hampton Ave., Springfield, MO)

Enjoy an afternoon of 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜, 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 created by talented graffiti artists 𝐆𝐩𝐚 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬 and 𝐏𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐁𝐇.

Bring the whole family for a fun, creative community event.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more.