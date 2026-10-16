Conservation Teens: Night Hike
Conservation Teens: Night Hike
Come explore the forest after dark! We will use all our senses to observe the nocturnal animals that call the Nature Center trails home. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp if you have one. Ages 12 to 17. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237