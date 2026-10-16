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Conservation Teens: Night Hike

Conservation Teens: Night Hike

Come explore the forest after dark! We will use all our senses to observe the nocturnal animals that call the Nature Center trails home. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight or headlamp if you have one. Ages 12 to 17. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center