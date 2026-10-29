Conservation Kids: Night Hike
Conservation Kids: Night Hike
Come explore the forest after dark!
We will use all of our senses to observe the nocturnal animals that call the Nature Center trails home. Dress for the weather. Flashlights will be provided. Conservation Kids is designed for children ages 7 to 12 and their adult caregivers. Siblings of other ages may attend and participate with their family as a group.
Ages 7 to 12.
Registration required.
Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237