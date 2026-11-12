Confessions of a Geneaholic: A Conversation with Randy Seaver

Randy Seaver has been blogging his family history research at Genea-Musings since 2006—nearly 20 years of transcriptions, brick walls, and discoveries shared in public. Join us for a conversation about what’s kept him writing, what he’s learned along the way, and why he believes your own research is worth sharing too.

Attendance Options: In person at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org/programs. Members must login for access.