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Chili Cook-off to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County

Chili Cook-off to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County

The chili cook-off and silent auction to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County will be held October 3 at 6 pm at Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa. MU medical students will also host informational nutrition talks.

Proceeds benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that provides two free primary care clinics a month to care for those without health insurance, and at no cost to patients.

Suggested donation is $10 to participate. More

Union Hill Church of Christ
$10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Volunteers in Medicine Christian County
417-267-1667
mail@vimchristiancounty.org
https://vimchristiancounty.org
Union Hill Church of Christ
865 N Nicholas Rd
Nixa, Missouri 65714
417-725-6036
https://unionhillcofc.com/