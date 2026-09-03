Chili Cook-off to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County

The chili cook-off and silent auction to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County will be held October 3 at 6 pm at Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa. MU medical students will also host informational nutrition talks.

Proceeds benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that provides two free primary care clinics a month to care for those without health insurance, and at no cost to patients.

Suggested donation is $10 to participate. More