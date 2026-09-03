Chili Cook-off to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County
Chili Cook-off to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County
The chili cook-off and silent auction to benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County will be held October 3 at 6 pm at Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa. MU medical students will also host informational nutrition talks.
Proceeds benefit Volunteers in Medicine Christian County, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that provides two free primary care clinics a month to care for those without health insurance, and at no cost to patients.
Suggested donation is $10 to participate. More
Union Hill Church of Christ
$10
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Volunteers in Medicine Christian County
417-267-1667
mail@vimchristiancounty.org
Union Hill Church of Christ
865 N Nicholas RdNixa, Missouri 65714
417-725-6036