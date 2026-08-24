Beginner Drawing Fundamentals One-Day Workshop

This one-day workshop intensive, led by artist Ashley Laren, is geared towards introducing adults to beginner drawing fundamentals while finding their own creative voice – no previous drawing experience necessary! The way drawing is being approached in this class is less about realism and more about putting energy, fluidity, and expression into your drawn composition. This workshop is for those who have always wanted to draw outside the lines and are interested in being given the tools they need to let loose and find their own unique mark in their art journey.

Throughout class, students will engage with a single still life to allow themselves to both understand how the elements of art apply to the objects in front of them as well as explore creative techniques needed to create a composition. Students will practice a variety of drawing styles and will also have the opportunity to work with both charcoal and graphite as well as accompanying drawing tools. Participants are given hands-on guidance on top of group instruction to help each student grasp the concepts and feel confident as an artist. The emphasis in this class is discovering your personal touch even in the early stages of learning how to draw.

This workshop is part of a series of drawing fundamentals courses led by artist Ashley Laren that are meant to help set a foundation to build a confident drawer that will inform a variety of other artistic disciplines you may want to explore in the future. Keep an eye out for future class offerings in this series! (No need to have taken any previous classes in this series.)

If you have taken any previous Drawing Fundamentals Courses offered by Ashley, this course is a new addition to the series and would serve well as a building block on top of the knowledge you have already gained.