"Baby Steps: Prep for Parenthood" a Community Baby Shower Event

Having a baby can be a fun and exciting time, and yet for many moms and dads, it can also be a stressful experience. Jordan Valley Health is dedicated to supporting mothers and families in our community by ensuring they have access to the healthcare they need to have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

To invite more families to learn about what we do and how we support a new addition to the family, Jordan Valley Health is proud to host our second annual Baby Steps, Prep for Parenthood, a free community baby shower event designed to celebrate and empower moms-to-be.

Attendees will enjoy expert advice on prenatal care, fun games and giveaways, and essential baby items, ensuring that each mother leaves feeling supported and prepared for the arrival of her little one.