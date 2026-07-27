AUDITIONS: CHARLOTTE’S WEB

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department is excited to present CHARLOTTE’S WEB in its 2026-2027 Education Series!

Wilbur the pig has a problem: he is destined for the dinner table. But high in the corner of the barn doorway lives Charlotte, a wise and gentle spider who becomes his dearest friend — and hatches a plan to save his life, one miraculous word at a time. Based on E.B. White’s beloved classic, this heartwarming stage adaptation brings Fern, Templeton the rat, and the whole barnyard to life in a story about friendship, loyalty, and what it truly means to be “Some Pig.”

Placement auditions for performers ages 8 through 18 will be held Sunday, August 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM at The Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts for Springfield Little Theatre (“The Judy”). At the auditions, participants will be taught a short movement combination and will be given and asked to perform a short line reading.

Audition workshop on Sunday, August 16, 2026

The cast and parent meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The Judy. Rehearsals will begin Wednesday, August 26, 2026, and will run Sundays – Thursdays from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Not everyone will be called for every rehearsal.

Performances will be presented in The Studio Theatre at The Judy.

Friday, October 9 at 7:00 PM, 2026

Saturday, October 10 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, 2026

Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 PM, 2026

Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 PM, 2026

Friday, October 16 at 7:00 PM, 2026

Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM, 2026

Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM, 2026

AGES 8 – 18

Great for new, entry-level, AND returning students.

No experience is necessary. All are welcome!

A participation fee/ tuition helps meet some of the project’s costs.