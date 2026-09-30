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Archery: For Beginners

Archery: For Beginners

You don't have to be a hunter to become a skilled archer. We'll teach and practice the basics. No experience is needed, and archery equipment will be provided. Arrive ready to learn and have fun!

Ages 8 and up. Registration required.

Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

For accommodation requests go to mdc.mo.gov/accessibility/ada-accommodation-request.

Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center Way
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237
https://mdc.mmo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center