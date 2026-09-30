Archery: For Beginners

You don't have to be a hunter to become a skilled archer. We'll teach and practice the basics. No experience is needed, and archery equipment will be provided. Arrive ready to learn and have fun!

Ages 8 and up. Registration required.

Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

For accommodation requests go to mdc.mo.gov/accessibility/ada-accommodation-request.