America’s New Deal: The WPA’s Federal Project Number One (Program)

The Works Progress Administration (later changed to Work Projects Administration or, WPA) carried out many public works projects (many still visible today); however, the smaller projects were just as effective. Federal Project Number One consisted of 5 separate divisions/projects employing artists, musicians, actors and actresses, historians, researchers, and writers, to name a few. The Federal Art Project, Federal Music Project, Federal Theater Project, Federal Writers Project, and the Historical Records Survey contributed to the success of the WPA and to the employment record of the US. In this presentation, Ann Staley, CG, CGL, FNGS will provide information on each division/project and their contributions; however, the focus will mainly be on the last two – the Federal Writers Project, and the Historical Records Survey and some of the publications and inventories they created.

Attendance Options: In person at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.