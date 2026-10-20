A Visit with Santa & Holly Claus

Bring your kiddos to meet Santa Claus and his wife, Holly!

This FREE event offers photos with Santa and Holly Claus and Christmas-themed treats and activities for the whole family. Stay the afternoon or drop in, Santa and Holly will be here bringing joy and love for all children, families, and people.

Come to Campbell United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 5th any time between 1:00pm and 5:00pm to experience the joy of Christmas with Santa and Holly Claus!

This event is in the Atkins House. Park in the south-east parking lot and enter through the closest door, marked "Atkins Charter House."