House Democrat warns 13 Trump allies to save their records for upcoming investigations
The highest-ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee sent document preservation letters to over a dozen of President Trump's allies and family members, laying the groundwork for incoming investigations come January.
"Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse," said Rep. Robert Garcia, who is poised to become the chair of the committee. "These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning."
The California Democrat's targets fall into four broad categories: "Trump family corruption, corporate corruption, DHS misconduct, and the White House Epstein cover-up."
"Americans should be secure in the knowledge that their government is focused on their best interests—not on making the President's family richer," many of the letters read.
The Trump administration has previously rejected accusations of misconduct and has warned Garcia that overly zealous investigations could constitute a crime — a claim legal experts have broadly pushed back against, citing Congress' oversight authorities.
In a letter dated Nov. 9, White House Counsel Will Scharf told Garcia the administration was "monitoring" the speech of Democrats in Congress as they mapped out investigative targets into the Trump administration. The letter warned that efforts by Democrats to investigate the administration "may cross the line into blatant criminality."
"As the President has said, he's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans," White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said in a statement on Wednesday in response to Garcia's letters. "If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people."
Here's a closer look at the letters Garcia sent:
- Donald Trump Jr. — "pay to play" allegations and potential conflicts of interest, his stake in World Liberty Financial, and the financing of his wedding after-party by a Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin. President Trump later told reporters the costs for the wedding celebration was later paid back. "You have engaged in business pursuits that appear to have allowed you to personally profit from your father's presidency on a massive scale and at the expense of the American people," the letter reads.
- Eric Trump — "pay to play" allegations and potential conflicts of interest, his stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture. "Oversight Democrats have found that your roles as a co-founder of World Liberty Financial and a key player in the Trump family's pay-to-play schemes have raked in billions of dollars for the Trump family over the past several years," said the letter.
- Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law — allegations of conflicts of interest, his investment firm Affinity Partners, and using his government role to enrich himself and his companies. "Directly or indirectly, you have received billions of dollars in fees and investments with particularly troubling ties to Middle East states where you also have a government role," the letter reads. "This raises urgent questions about transparency, conflicts of interest, and the abuse of what appears to clearly be a government position—with influence over war, peace, and nuclear proliferation as well as direct access to President Trump—for personal profit."
- Former Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle. She was previously engaged to Trump Jr., and was contacted by Garcia over allegations of pay-to-play schemes. "As ambassador, you appear to have been intent on leveraging your position to cash-in," said the letter.
- Trust for the National Mall CEO Catherine Townsend — construction and donations for the White House ballroom, financed in part via private donations to the Trust.
- White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller — allegations of abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under his direction. "Members of the Trump Administration have described you as the 'linchpin' and 'architect' of the Trump Administration's most extreme policies, advocating for the widespread abuse of civil liberties," reads the letter. "We have documented, and will continue to document, your role in orchestrating, overseeing, and defending these abuses."
- Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former DHS senior advisor Corey Lewandowski — allegations of abuse of DHS funds, corruption and self-dealing.
- Vice President J.D. Vance — allegations of secret meetings inside the White House Situation Room about the administration's handling of the Epstein files. "Reportedly, you were even the first to suggest that Ghislaine Maxwell be interviewed in hopes of using her testimony to distance President Trump from Epstein, despite President Trump's well-documented decades-long friendship with the notorious abuser and sex-trafficker," the letter reads. "These discussions appear to be directly linked to an apparent quid pro quo in which Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison camp after she made favorable statements about President Trump in a highly unusual prison interview conducted by then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche."
- Former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles — allegations of secret White House meetings surrounding the Epstein investigation. "Reporting describes you as refusing to release documents concerning allegations against President Trump to the public," the letter said.
- Attorney General Todd Blanche — allegations of a cover-up of the Epstein files, failure to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the decision to transfer Maxwell to a minimum-security prison. "You have refused to cooperate with our investigation, or to fulfill your legal responsibilities to be transparent with the Committee and the American people," the letter said. "This obstruction is even more concerning given your direct involvement in the broader cover-up, as well as your history as President Trump's personal attorney."
- Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III and Federal Prison Camp Bryan Warden Tanisha Hall — regarding Maxwell's transfer to a minimum-security prison camp days after she was questioned about Trump and his relationship to Epstein. "Committee Democrats will not tolerate the Administration's refusal to respond to our inquiries and, in the future, will not hesitate to compel information from individuals enabling the cover-up of Maxwell's and Epstein's crimes," the letter said.
Copyright 2026 NPR