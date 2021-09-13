-
Senate leaders hope to pass the bill, which would increase the borrowing limit by $480 billion, as soon as today.
-
For a limited time beginning next year, the U.S. Mint will issue quarters honoring women from history. The first batch celebrates icons in civil rights, politics, humanities and science.
-
New research adds to growing concern over zero-calorie drinks. Consuming artificial sweeteners may confuse our body, leading to increased hunger and weight gain.
-
Auschwitz Memorial officials call the vandalism "an outrageous attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in human history."
-
"With new cases in children in the U.S. continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our ongoing effort against #COVID19," the pharmaceutical giant said.
-
The Zanzibar-born novelist is known for his postcolonial works, examining refugee life in England and the effects of empire. He is the first Black person awarded the prize since Toni Morrison in 1993
-
For decades, Western docs and nurses have parachuted into poor countries to perform surgeries. That's not working in this pandemic. But there's a new twist that holds promise.
-
Americans love their gas stoves, but they pollute homes and are connected to a supply system that leaks methane. That's part of a battle as more people face a decision about switching to electric.
-
California's farmers, the country's biggest producers of fruits and vegetables, are facing a major shakeup. A new law limits their access to water from the state's depleted aquifers.
-
Workplaces with vaccine mandates are seeing vaccination rates of 90% or higher. A complex mix of factors, including job security, is driving most workers to get the shots.