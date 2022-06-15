© 2022 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NAACP to present Juneteenth celebration in Springfield

KSMU | By Josh Conaway
Published June 15, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
Silver Springs Park
Springfield-Greene County African American Heritage Trail/used with permission
/
Silver Springs Park, traditionally the only public park open to African Americans during the era of segregation, has a rich history dating back more than a century.

The Springfield chapter of the NAACP will hold a Juneteenth celebration at Silver Springs Park this Saturday starting at noon.

The NAACP chapter said in a release it plans to give out awards for Black excellence in the community at the celebration. The celebration will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The civil rights group also says it’s taking donations for feminine hygiene products and new bookbags for SPS students.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when the last group of Black enslaved people in the U.S. were freed in Texas at the end of the Civil War. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Josh Conaway
Josh Conaway is a third year student at Missouri State University studying political science and Spanish. He works as news reporter and announcer for KSMU. His favorite part of working for KSMU is meeting a wide variety of interesting people for stories. He has a passion for history and running.
See stories by Josh Conaway