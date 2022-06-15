NAACP to present Juneteenth celebration in Springfield

The Springfield chapter of the NAACP will hold a Juneteenth celebration at Silver Springs Park this Saturday starting at noon.

The NAACP chapter said in a release it plans to give out awards for Black excellence in the community at the celebration. The celebration will include food, music, and activities for all ages. The civil rights group also says it’s taking donations for feminine hygiene products and new bookbags for SPS students.

Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, when the last group of Black enslaved people in the U.S. were freed in Texas at the end of the Civil War. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

