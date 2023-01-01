The Intersection of Housing and Homelessness
For this Sense of Community Series, the KSMU News Team takes a closer look at the intersection of housing and homelessness in Springfield.
The series originally aired in Spring of 2022, and won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in 2023.
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, hear the story of one woman living in transitional housing who continues her search for a permanent residence.
Advocates pitch a comprehensive, transitional housing plan to Springfield and Greene County officialsIn the fifth segment of our 10-part series this week, we look at the Roots of Community housing development, which advocates say would provide an integrated support system for people transitioning out of homelessness in Greene County.
In this third segment of our 10-part series, we look at the challenges facing people immediately after they transition from homelessness into their own dwellings.
Springfield has some housing options that convicted felons may apply for, but it's tough to obtain in a tight housing market.
In our first of 10 segments on housing and homelessness, we look at the data behind Springfield's shortage of low-income housing units.