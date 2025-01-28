Residents and activists rally at Jinny Lind Hall

Several dozen activists and residents filled a multi-purpose room on the first floor of Jenny Lind Hall this past Saturday. The six-story apartment building in downtown Springfield serves low-income residents, many of whom are elderly and/or disabled.

It has been the center of controversy since February 2024, following ongoing and unresolved issues with the building’s elevators. Jenny Lind Hall was declared a nuisance property by the city in October 2024. Repairs have still not been made to spite promises made to residents and the City of Springfield from the company that owns the apartment complex, Ohio-based Millennia Housing Management.

In recent reporting from the Springfield News-Leader, city spokesperson Cora Scott was cited as stating the city has referred the case to HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chris Drew / KSMU Organizers with Springfield Tenants Unite outside of Jenny Lind Hall Saturday.

Springfield Tenants Unite (STUN), the event’s organizers, want the city to take more direct action. They circulated a petition during the event calling on the city’s Building Development Services department to, among other things, pay for the repair of the elevators and bill Millenia.

Resident Amy Moreau was one of many residents who spoke at the event. She shared emails from the company dated June 21, July 19, August 14 and August 30, 2024, all indicating the company’s plans and delays in repairs. Meanwhile, Moreau said many residents feel trapped by the lack of an elevator and some ration groceries because it's simply impossible for many to carry up more than a few bags.

To that end STUN also circulated a sign-up sheet at the event for what they called a grocery brigade, with plans for volunteers to assist residents in getting themselves and their groceries up the building’s stairs.