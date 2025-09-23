Springfield City Council authorizes further progress on Chimney Rock Subdivision

Unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last month, that plat makes a number of changes to the original from earlier this year – namely, it reduces the number of proposed homes from 40 to 29.

Residents of the Galloway neighborhood, where Chimney Rock would be located, have attempted to oppose the subdivision over concerns that its density would negatively impact the surrounding area, even filing a lawsuit.

Council Member Brandon Jensen addressed a comment to Galloway residents, arguing that some of their concerns were "valid" but ultimately "premature," arguing that the areas of traffic, property values and neighborhood character would all be minimally impacted. Though he supported the bill, he also urged city staff to continue developing "a mechanism for the city to walk alongside development whenever neighbors have very valid, preexisting concerns."

Council Member Bruce Adib-Yazdi, elected after the Chimney Rock project first began, had numerous meetings with concerned parties to get caught up. He said that the development teams weren't willing to make any of his proposed adjustments but that he still held out hope for a number of changes, including deeding an access easement to a household that will have to make use of it, saving that same household from having to change their address and giving the neighborhood direct access to the Galloway Greenway.

"We do need this housing, we do need this project to happen," Adib-Yazdi said. "Today, it's much better than the last time it came through."

The ordinance ultimately passed 7-1 — Craig Hosmer, a longtime critic of the subdivision, was the sole "no" vote, and mayor Schrag was absent.