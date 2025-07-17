Victory Mission holds groundbreaking for new men’s shelter

The new building is being built on a plot of land across the street from the current shelter, a 70-year-old converted nursing home with an uninsurable roof and recurring issues with flooding and pests. In addition to expanding the shelter’s capacity by about 30%, it will also include space for more job training programs and an office upstairs. Upon completion of the project, the old building is set be torn down.

In attendance was city council member, Callie Carroll, who praised Victory's emphasis on personal and professional development.

"It's not just soft compassion, it's strong, structured support with high standards... we can't arrest our way out of homelessness or poverty," she said.

Also present was Missouri House Majority Leader Alex Riley and former Governor Mike Parson, both of whom helped the project secure an $11 million grant from the state. Both praised Victory’s faith-based approach to homelessness relief.

"They don’t need a handout, so throw that term off. They need a hand up," said Parson. "And we have to reach our hands down there sometimes and make sure that we're doing our part as individuals."

Heavy rainfall interrupted the ceremony before any actual ground could be broken. Instead, Executive Director Jason Hynson opted to skip straight to the reception inside and wait for the photo op until after the weather cleared up.

"When people walk into that next building, it's going to be more dignified, it's going to have expectations and accountability and structure," Hynson remarked during his indoor speech. "We get to believe with them when they don't believe in themselves — that is what that building is about."

The new shelter has been in the works for several years now. Victory filed a rezoning request back in 2021 and secured the grant from the state last year. The building is projected to open in spring 2027.