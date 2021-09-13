-
Veterans can get help with VA disability claims, benefits and military discharges through a new partnership with University of Missouri Extension and the…
-
Veterans were honored Friday morning at Missouri State University, two days before Veterans Day. MSU hosted a breakfast followed by a concert by the 135th…
-
This morning in our Sense of Community series on "Opportunities for Veterans," we’re featuring a visit to a cemetery to learn about the funeral choices…
-
The Missouri Career Center is located at 2900 East Sunshine Street in Springfield, and it's open 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday-Friday. Veterans can call ahead…
-
U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill says the healthcare markets are being “sabotaged” by uncertainty from the Trump Administration on whether it will pay…
-
Monday (5/27) is Memorial Day, and, there will be several opportunities for honoring veterans before you head to a barbecue or the lake. Branson has a few…
-
There are over 13,000 veterans living in the Springfield area. And several are looking for work.The event, conducted last week by the Show-Me Heroes…