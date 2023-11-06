Annual event honoring veterans set for Friday and Saturday at Missouri State University

Missouri State University will honor veterans Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11.

"It's a time for the university to salute our veterans that are faculty, staff and students, but this is also an open breakfast to all veterans and those who want to celebrate with veterans," said Brent Dunn, MSU vice president for University Advancement and Missouri State Foundation executive director.

The Veterans Day breakfast will feature guest speaker Springfield Mayor Ken McClure who is also a Bear Battalion alumni. The event will include service songs, a color guard presentation and MSU Hibernotes performing the national anthem. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. on November 10 in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom. Registration is required.

There will also be an annual Taps performance by Missouri State trumpeters. It's a cascading performance and is open to the public.

"At 11:11 a.m. the Taps Project is done on campus, which is a really emotional few minutes," Dunn said.

Following that, the ROTC Alumni Open House and Bear Battalion Ball will be held. There will also be a BearFest tailgate on Saturday, November 11.