Team KSMU

  • Lillian Stone
    Support
    For You… And Your Pets
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Not only is Lillian Stone a big fan of KSMU, so is her dog Turtle.“He has a really laid back little personality and I think that’s why he is so into the…
  • Daniel Dossey
    Support
    Enjoy the Journey
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    When he’s not on stage or rehearsing with Branson’s Million Dollar Quartet, drummer Daniel Dossey is often listening to KSMU. He says the experience can…
  • Brian Wright
    Support
    A Lifetime of Learning
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Since the sixth grade, Brian Wright has been a frequent public radio listener. Even while living in Europe and serving in the Air Force, he adjusted his…
  • InterviewB.jpg
    Support
    Audio That Takes You Places
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    For Pamela Weiss, KSMU is the first thing she hears in the morning.“It wakes me up,” she says.And it’s often the last thing she listens to before bed.…
  • rollison_harman_kardon_receiver.jpg
    Support
    Programming That Sticks With You
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Meet Paul and Debbie Rollison, both longtime KSMU listeners. We counted seven mugs and pint glasses containing the KSMU label – new and old versions – on…
  • Ellen Neville
    Support
    Kick Start Your Brain
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    For Ellen Neville, listening to KSMU is common practice while making art. She says the station helps her listen to stories because it "keeps my brain…
  • Kass Leer, Zealand Gentry Leer,
    Support
    Serving All Ages
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Public radio isn’t just for adults. And while it’s not uncommon for youth to listen to KSMU, donating to the station may not come until later. Not for…
  • Warren Fritzinger
    Support
    Grateful for Your Service
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Longtime KSMU listener and volunteer Warren Fritzinger discovered KSMU more than 20 years ago when he and his wife moved from Chicago to Mt. Vernon.Better…
  • Sue Phillips
    Support
    Your Yard Work Companion
    Scott Harvey
    ,
    Longtime KSMU supporter Sue Phillips is almost always listening. When outside working in her backyard, she takes a battery-powered radio that her brother…