Not only is Lillian Stone a big fan of KSMU, so is her dog Turtle.“He has a really laid back little personality and I think that’s why he is so into the…
When he’s not on stage or rehearsing with Branson’s Million Dollar Quartet, drummer Daniel Dossey is often listening to KSMU. He says the experience can…
Since the sixth grade, Brian Wright has been a frequent public radio listener. Even while living in Europe and serving in the Air Force, he adjusted his…
For Pamela Weiss, KSMU is the first thing she hears in the morning.“It wakes me up,” she says.And it’s often the last thing she listens to before bed.…
Meet Paul and Debbie Rollison, both longtime KSMU listeners. We counted seven mugs and pint glasses containing the KSMU label – new and old versions – on…
For Ellen Neville, listening to KSMU is common practice while making art. She says the station helps her listen to stories because it "keeps my brain…
Public radio isn’t just for adults. And while it’s not uncommon for youth to listen to KSMU, donating to the station may not come until later. Not for…
Longtime KSMU listener and volunteer Warren Fritzinger discovered KSMU more than 20 years ago when he and his wife moved from Chicago to Mt. Vernon.Better…
Longtime KSMU supporter Sue Phillips is almost always listening. When outside working in her backyard, she takes a battery-powered radio that her brother…