Storm Damage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in early…
Tornado warnings were issued for parts of southwest Missouri overnight, and there are reports of damage.Trees were blown over—some onto houses—in Ozark,…
A Christmas tree in Branson made of lights won’t be put back up this year after it was destroyed in storms over the weekend.The tree is formed from 84…
Strong winds overnight knocked down trees and damaged roofs in parts of the Ozarks. There were reports to the National Weather Service of a roof blown off…