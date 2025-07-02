© 2025 KSMU Radio
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief feeds area residents who are still without power

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:54 AM CDT
Volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief serve meals in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
Volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief serve meals in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief kitchen in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief kitchen in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
A photo on the side of the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief kitchen trailer in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
A photo on the side of the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief kitchen trailer in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers serve dinner to storm victims in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers serve dinner to storm victims in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.
Storms Sunday night knocked out power to around 37,000 City Utilities customers as well as to many others around the region.

In a church parking lot in southwest Springfield Tuesday night, a line of cars began moving toward a tent around 5:30 — 30 minutes before it was time to pick up meals.

A large cooking trailer hummed nearby.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers were ready to begin handing out dinner early to folks impacted by Sunday night’s storms.

One of several volunteers shared what was on that night's menu. There were chicken sandwiches, sweet corn casserole and pudding.

Jerry Palmer of Marshfield is an incident commander for MO Baptist Disaster Relief, which is based in Jefferson City but goes all over the state to help disaster victims. He said they have six incident commanders for each deployment. The organization follows FEMA’s incident management system.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer, Jerry Palmer, in Springfield, Mo. on July 1, 2025.

Palmer said they fed 557 people Monday night in Springfield and 425 at lunch Tuesday. He expected to feed around 450 Tuesday night. They’ll open up for lunch Wednesday from noon to 2 and for dinner from 6 to 8 at Ridgecrest Baptist on W. Republic Rd.

No one pays. Palmer said they won’t even take donations for their mission at food distributions.

"We don't want the people to get the idea that we're doing this for the donations," he said. "We're not. We do this because we love Jesus."

Richard Brummett is in Springfield again to help out — he was here leading chainsaw teams after the severe storms on April 29. He’s since been moved up and can now lead the organization if asked to. He explains why he volunteers.

"Because of the role model I had as a child from my parents, my grandparents, because God put a desire in my heart to help," he said. "I have skills. I give people the gift of my time is what I'm giving."

MO Baptist Disaster Relief just wrapped up 43 days in St. Louis following the tornado there in May, which caused over $1 billion in damage and left five dead. During their time in St. Louis, the team served 23,500 meals. Palmer helped close out operations there.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
