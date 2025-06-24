© 2025 KSMU Radio
Low-interest loans are available for those impacted by April 29 storms

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 24, 2025 at 8:47 AM CDT
Springfield, Mo. firefighters work to clear Delmar St. east of Kimbrough after a large tree fell onto the road on April 29, 2025.
Michele Skalicky
Springfield firefighters work to clear Delmar St. east of Kimbrough after a large tree fell onto the road on April 29, 2025.

Residents of several Missouri counties, including Greene, are eligible to apply.

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help Missouri small businesses, private nonprofits and residents impacted by severe weather on April 29.

The loans are available through a federal disaster declaration requested by Governor Mike Kehoe and approved by the Trump administration.

The declaration covers these Missouri counties: Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton Polk, Stone and Webster.

Wednesday, June 25, at 1 p.m., a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open in Springfield at the Greene County Public Safety Center., 330 W. Scott. SBA representatives will be available to help applicants Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the next two weeks. The center could stay open longer if needed. Appointments are encouraged at appointment.sba.gov.

You can find out more or apply online at sba.gov/disaster.

The April 29 storms were the most destructive weather event since the ice storm in 2007, City Utilities said in late May. At the peak, approximately 62,000 CU customers were without electricity. CU estimated that the total damages to its system was between $9 million and $11 million dollars.

A cluster of severe thunderstorms moved through southwest Missouri on the morning of April 29, according to the National Weather Service. "Widespread wind damage and several tornadoes occurred. Significant wind damage with over 50,000 power outages occurred in Springfield alone. Numerous trees, powerlines and structures sustained damage from this system. A 90 mph wind gust was measured at the Springfield Branson National Airport," it said.
