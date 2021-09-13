-
This week, host Maggie Castrey speaks with Gwen Marshall, Equity and Diversity Specialist with Springfield Public Schools and coordinator of Black History…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs for Community Foundation of the Ozarks…
-
Following the Board of Education’s vote to fire Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven, Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John…
-
The Springfield Board of Education has received final recommendations for a facility master plan, which would be implemented over 12 years.Some of the…
-
A training Thursday for selected elementary teachers at Springfield Public Schools will help them teach in an outdoor setting and increase students’…
-
A friendly fight among schools in Springfield netted more than 36,000 pounds of food for Ozarks Food Harvest. The fifth annual Food Fight food drive…