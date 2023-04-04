Bond issue for SPS being decided by voters. What would it fund?

Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU.

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, Erika Brame speaks with Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs for Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Dierks discusses Proposition S on the upcoming ballot April 4th for Springfield citizens, which puts the decision to voters to extend current tax levee that is in place for SPS school improvements. She talks about the importance and impact of local elections and encourages residents to vote.