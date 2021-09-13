-
The Missouri State University Libraries, in partnership with local history blog Ozarks Alive, has received a grant through the National Park Service to…
Now, there’s another reason for those passing through Springfield on historic Route 66 to stay a little longer.The City of Springfield’s Geographic…
Ground has been broken for the Route 66 Plaza and Streetscape project on College Street. An area from Broadway and College west to the Route 66 Roadside…
After taking you on a short whirlwind tour of some of the preservation efforts going on here in the Springfield area to commemorate U.S. Route 66 (see…
When the U.S. government approved the federal highway system in 1926, two businessmen—Cyrus Avery of Tulsa and John T. Woodruff of…
Attending the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival was like stepping into a time warp. The nostalgic gala, featuring vintage cars, rockabilly concerts and a…
Crews will break ground in April for the initial development of the Birthplace of Route 66 Roadside Park in Springfield. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports,…
Planning continues for the Route 66-themed Roadside Park on College Street in Springfield. As KSMU’s Scott Harvey reports, officials on Saturday offered…