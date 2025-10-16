Guitar virtuoso performs intimate concert on Route 66
Virtuoso guitarist and Genova, Italy native Beppe Gambetta and multi-instrumentalist special guest Hayes Griffin will make a rare appearance in Springfield on Saturday, October 18th.
Gambetta is best known for his work as an acoustic guitarist, but also as a researcher and composer. His style blends American and European roots traditions with influences from different eras.
Griffin is a multi-instrumentalist and educator with touring credits that include Canadian fiddler April Verch and the progressive bluegrass band NewTown.
The alcohol-free show takes place at the Shoe Tree Listening Room at the Arrow Art Annex, 1342 St. Louis St. Music begins at 7 p.m., with doors at 6:30. General admission is $20.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit arrowcreativereuse.org.
Shoe Tree Listening Room can also be found on Instagram and Facebook