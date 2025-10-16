© 2025 KSMU Radio
Guitar virtuoso performs intimate concert on Route 66

KSMU | By Jimmy Rea,
Mavis Parks
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:16 PM CDT
Beppe Gambetta

Virtuoso guitarist and Genova, Italy native Beppe Gambetta and multi-instrumentalist special guest Hayes Griffin will make a rare appearance in Springfield on Saturday, October 18th.

Gambetta is best known for his work as an acoustic guitarist, but also as a researcher and composer. His style blends American and European roots traditions with influences from different eras.

Griffin is a multi-instrumentalist and educator with touring credits that include Canadian fiddler April Verch and the progressive bluegrass band NewTown.

The alcohol-free show takes place at the Shoe Tree Listening Room at the Arrow Art Annex, 1342 St. Louis St. Music begins at 7 p.m., with doors at 6:30. General admission is $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit arrowcreativereuse.org.

Shoe Tree Listening Room can also be found on Instagram and Facebook
Jimmy Rea
Jimmy Rea is a proud Ozarkian with deep ties to the music community. With 2 decades of creative entrepreneurship underfoot, Jimmy has toured coast to coast and around the world with acoustic acts The HillBenders and Keller Williams. Spearheading numerous musical groups, recording projects, and live music events, Rea’s work in the Springfield music scene is a passion and lifestyle. Happily married to wife Melissa and father to Archie, they enjoy life together with 2 dogs and a cat. In his downtime you can find Jimmy fishing for bass in the crisp rivers, creeks, and streams of the Ozarks.
Mavis Parks
