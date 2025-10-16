Guitar virtuoso performs intimate concert on Route 66

Virtuoso guitarist Beppe Gambetta of Genoa, Italy, with multi-instrumentalist guest Hayes Griffin, will make a rare Springfield appearance Saturday, Oct. 18.

Gambetta is best known for his work as an acoustic guitarist, but also as a researcher and composer. His style blends American and European roots traditions with influences from different eras.

Griffin is a multi-instrumentalist and educator with touring credits that include Canadian fiddler April Verch and the progressive bluegrass band NewTown.

The alcohol-free show takes place at the Shoe Tree Listening Room at the Arrow Art Annex, 1342 St. Louis St. Music begins at 7 p.m., with doors at 6:30. General admission is $20.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit arrowcreativereuse.org .