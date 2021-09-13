-
The Springfield area started out at 66 degrees Tuesday morning, but by late afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 40's. A flood watch is in effect…
Rain, possibly heavy at times, is expected in the Ozarks beginning tonight—in areas already impacted by floodwaters. "We're generally looking at a…
Take your umbrella and maybe some rain boots with you today and tomorrow when you head outside. National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Schaumann…
You’ll need your umbrella and raincoat for the next few days. KSMU’s Michele Skalicky talked with a meteorologist with the National Weather Service to…