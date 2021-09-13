Ozark Police Department

-
Around 100 homes are damaged after an unconfirmed tornado touched down at approximately 8:40 Tuesday evening in the Waterford Subdivision in Ozark.Around…
Nixa and Ozark Police Departments, along with the Christian County Sherriff’s Office will be sporting a furrier look this November to support a colleague…
Bruce Galloway tries to stay in tune with the news in his community. The Ozark citizen and businessman also serves in various leadership roles. Ask him…
The city of Ozark has hired its next police chief. Tim Clothier is a major with the Owensboro, Kentucky Police Department. He’ll begin his duties Sept.…