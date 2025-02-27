Ozark Police plan for body cameras

At the Ozark Board of Aldermen’s meeting Monday Police Chief Justin Arnold presented the contract.

He described the cameras as a win-win for concerned citizens as well as officers, the department and city. He described the technology as a standard for modern policing.

Chief Arnold said, "the majority of agencies utilize body worn cameras in their day-to-day operations, and we are trying to get consistent with what the standard is."

The department plans to purchase 32 cameras and 5 years of service from Motorola at a total cost of $250,000. The department contracts with Motorola for their patrol vehicle dash cams and two cameras currently worn by motorcycle officers.

This was a long-planned purchase. Costs for the first year have already been appropriated in this year’s budget, but entering the contract requires Aldermen approval.

The bill will get a second reading and vote at the next Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting.