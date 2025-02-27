Ozark Police plan for body cameras
The City of Ozark’s Police Department is asking the Board of Aldermen to approve the purchase of 32 body worn cameras.
At the Ozark Board of Aldermen’s meeting Monday Police Chief Justin Arnold presented the contract.
He described the cameras as a win-win for concerned citizens as well as officers, the department and city. He described the technology as a standard for modern policing.
Chief Arnold said, "the majority of agencies utilize body worn cameras in their day-to-day operations, and we are trying to get consistent with what the standard is."
The department plans to purchase 32 cameras and 5 years of service from Motorola at a total cost of $250,000. The department contracts with Motorola for their patrol vehicle dash cams and two cameras currently worn by motorcycle officers.
This was a long-planned purchase. Costs for the first year have already been appropriated in this year’s budget, but entering the contract requires Aldermen approval.
The bill will get a second reading and vote at the next Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting.