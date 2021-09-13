-
Ozarks Technical Community College will offer two sections of its Industrial Welding Specialist course this fall.The 20-week course starts August 2 and…
Two community colleges in Missouri, including one in Springfield, will soon offer bachelor’s degrees in respiratory therapy.Ozarks Technical Community…
Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are expanding their health care programs.The McQueary College of Health and Human…
Statistics show that solid, higher paying jobs in the United States tend to require some kind of certification or degree — and also that rural students…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Dr. Tiffany Brunner, director of Middle College at Ozarks Technical Community College…
An articulation agreement signed Thursday will allow students to seamlessly transfer from Ozarks Technical Community College into Southwest Baptist…
A new Ozarks Technical Community College education center in Republic is set to open in August 2020, and construction is now underway. Ground has been…
A new space at Ozarks Technical Community College will prepare students to work in the trucking and manufacturing industries. OTC held a grand opening for…
Ozarks Technical Community College officials are hoping Vatterott College students left without a school after the for-profit institution suddenly closed…
A project at Ozarks Technical Community College’s Springfield campus has been ranked by the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education as the…