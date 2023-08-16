OTC's new strategic plan will shape the future of the college for the next half a decade

A new strategic plan is in place at Ozarks Technical Community College.

The plan titled "Dream. Plan. Build." will guide the college for the next five years. OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon calls it “the road map for the future.” It shapes the way the college will grow and serve the community.

"With every plan we've ever done, it's about responding to community needs," Higdon said. "The workforce needs, the cultural needs, the societal needs, so it's really about being responsive to not only our students but also our business industry, healthcare and our communities."

Some goals the plan contains include being in the top 25th percentile in fall-to-fall retention rates as compared to peer community college institutions; exceeding the median performance on academic measures; and increasing OTC’s regional economic impact by 2028.

The plan was created with input from the community. Higdon said more than 1600 comments were collected. He says there was consistency across all groups they sought feedback from: There’s a desire for increased student support.

"Making sure our students feel like they are making a well-informed decision when they get here and then make a well-informed decision while they're here," he said, "but also making sure we're connecting back into the workforce needs of the community."

Michele Skalicky OTC employees were invited to provide input on what's important to them as the new strategic plan is implemented (photo taken August 16, 2023)

OTC invites faculty and staff to join one of nine task forces to implement the strategic plan.

The college has campuses in Springfield, Lebanon, Christian County, Waynesville, Republic and Hollister.

