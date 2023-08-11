OTC staff will be available this weekend to help students prepare for the new semester

It’s almost time for school to start back up again after the summer break, and Ozarks Technical Community College is hosting events Saturday, August 12, to help students prepare for the new semester.

All OTC locations will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. Student services staff will help students with last-minute admissions, enrollment, advising, financial aid and student accounts services needs.

The OTC Bookstore at the Springfield campus will be open Saturday for students who need to purchase class materials. Students who will attend other OTC locations can have their course materials shipped to them for free.

Michele Skalicky The Ozarks Technical Community College Bookstore in Springfield, MO

In addition to the events Saturday, OTC student services staff at all OTC locations will expand their weekday availability from August 14-August 25. The OTC Springfield campus will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

There’s also an online option for students needing help. They can connect with OTC staff by visiting students.otc.edu/support. The site allows them to schedule Zoom appointments, Live Chat, call or request resources from all OTC support services, including admissions, advising, financial aid, student accounts services, career services and information technology.

The OTC fall semester begins on Monday, August 21.

