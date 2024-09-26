Ozarks Technical Community College breaks ground on a $60 million student center

Ozarks Technical Community College is naming its future student center after Missouri’s governor. OTC held a groundbreaking today for the Michael L. Parson Student Union, which will be built on the Springfield campus at Chestnut Expressway and Sherman Avenue.

The new, 100,000-square-foot, three story building was formerly referred to by OTC as the Center for Workforce and Student Success. It will house the Hamra Family Library, a career and tutoring center, a fitness center, food court, a bookstore and a student plaza.

OTC Chancellor Dr. Hal Higdon said, up to now, new construction has focused largely on classrooms, labs and other learning environments. But it’s time to focus on other student needs.

"This is just a great day for the students because it's going to be a space that we've never had before," he said. "We're so lacking in student study space, student, just, hang out space, physical fitness, you name it, we're really, really short, so this is going to give students a space to study, eat, socialize, do their activities together and exercise, so it's just a really big deal for our students."

He said the average age of students now is 20, which has changed from the college's beginning when many students were older and would come and go.

"Our students want to come, play sports, study, have a bite to eat or exercise, and they want to stay longer," he said, "so it'll be more attractive for those students."

Some unique features will be named for those who have made what OTC officials called "generous community donations."

One is the Bailey Family Welcome Center, which will serve as a central hub for tours, campus events and studying. It's named for Howard Bailey who has served as an OTC Foundation Board member since 2023 and who established the Linda Mae Bailey Memorial Scholarship at the college.

Another is the Rick and Karen Hughlett/Rick’s Automotive Family Workforce Lounge, which will host breakout sessions for meetings as well as study spaces for students, according to OTC. It's named for Rick Hughlett, who has served as an OTC Foundation Board member since 2006 and Rick's Automotive, which has donated to OTC scholarships, student support and capital projects.

And the plaza will include the Judy and Mike Breeding Clocktower, which OTC officials said will be visible from Chestnut Expressway and will be illuminated in the evening. It's named for Judy Breeding who has served as an OTC Foundation Board member since 2001 and who established the Judy Breeding Accounting Scholarship as well as donating money to the college.

Funding for the project includes private donors and $46 million in state money appropriated in the FY 2025 Missouri Budget.

Parson said community colleges are places that fill a gap for many kids.

"As legislators, all we want to do is make things better for the next generation," he said, "and that's why we are here today. It is about people changing their lives for the betterment of our state, and it all starts at educational facilities like these."

The new student center is expected to be completed in summer of 2026.

