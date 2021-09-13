-
Once a week during the school year, Amy Short packs up supplies and heads to the John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa.The Nixa resident, who believes…
-
Devin Strayhorn has had a pretty incredible senior year. The former Nixa student, who graduated last weekend, got to perform in Carnegie Hall in New York…
-
Columbine High School in Columbine, Colorado was the site of a mass shooting in 1999. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed by Columbine students…
-
The Nixa Public School District has announced its new superintendent. Dr. H Gearl Loden will start the job next July 1.Loden has served as superintendent…
-
The Nixa Board of Education has narrowed down the superintendent candidates to two finalists. But the Board isn’t ready to release the names of the…
-
Nixa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Kleinsmith is this year’s Superintendent of the Year, named by the Missouri Association of School…
-
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ proposed budget invests more in K-12 education while slashing hundreds of million in other areas.The first budget for the…
-
When Dr. Stephen Kleinsmith was informed of the superintendent’s vacancy at Nixa Public Schools in 2000, he initially didn’t show much interest.The Iowa…
-
The number of Federal Emergency Management Agency safe rooms in Missouri has more than doubled since an EF5 tornado hit Joplin in 2011. According to the…
-
The John Thomas School of Discovery was started in Nixa three years ago to serve as a STEAM-focused (STEM with the addition of the Arts) environment.Dr.…