Another Nixa elementary school has been evacuated following a bomb threat



Another bomb threat has targeted the Nixa School District. The Nixa Police Department said that Espy elementary school, 220 S. Gregg Rd., was the target of a web-based threat Thursday afternoon, similar to the one Wednesday at High Pointe. Students and staff were evacuated, and an investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Nixa Police has updated the public on Wednesday’s bomb threat.

The threat came in a single chat message received by a suicide hotline, which was then reported to Christian County 911 at 12:20 Wednesday afternoon, according to City of Nixa spokesperson Summer Rascoll. She said officers responded quickly, and, once the perimeter was deemed safe, students and faculty were evacuated to Summit Elementary. An investigation determined there was no explosive device at the school.

Nixa’s counter terrorism officer, working with the Missouri Information Analysis Center, traced the IP address to a location in Kansas City. Officers made contact with a man at that address and determined that he has no connection to the Nixa area. Rascoll said it appears the man was a victim of IP spoofing, and he is no longer considered a person of interest.

She said they continue to investigate, and they’ll continue to send updates.

Anyone who has information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Nixa Police Department at 417-725-2510 or go to nixa.com/crime-tip-form.