No explosive device found after a Nixa elementary school was evacuated Wednesday following a bomb threat

Nixa’s High Pointe Elementary was evacuated early Wednesday afternoon because of a bomb threat.

The Nixa Police Department said officers responded to the school, 900 Cheyenne Rd., following the report “of a possible explosive device on the premises.” The threat was web-based, and the police department said, “we are working with multiple agencies across the region to determine more information.” A similar threat was made to the Stoddard, Missouri School District, according to the department.

After an extensive investigation involving bomb squad technicians and other emergency responders, the Nixa Police Department declared the area “all clear,” saying, “a full search has been completed and it was clean.”

After the evacuation, High Pointe students were reunited with parents and caregivers at Summit.

The department reminds the community that “making threats of this nature is a serious crime with severe consequences.”

Police are still investigating the source of the threat Wednesday. They say the investigation will take time, and updates will provided as more information becomes available.